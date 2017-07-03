Jennifer Tilly Returns in the Horrifying New Trailer for ‘Cult of Chucky’

A new red band trailer has been released for Cult of Chucky, the latest supernatural slasher film in the Child’s Play franchise written and directed by Don Mancini. The bloody trailer follows Chucky as he murders people left and right inside of a mental institution and features the return of Jennifer Tilly. The movie is currently available to pre-order for Blu-ray and DVD from Amazon for release on October 3rd, 2017.

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar®-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.