Crow Looks Like a Tiny Gorilla Upon First Glance

LIWJATAN captured the bizarre sight of what looked like a tiny gorilla sitting upon the steps of a building. Upon closer look, however, the gorilla was actually a sunning crow. Canadian Corvid expert Kaeli Swift PhD quickly analyzed the situation in a series of tweets and a diagram or two.

There were also several others who took a look at the situation.





