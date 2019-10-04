Laughing Squid

Talented Mom Crochets Amazing Xenomorph and Skeletor Halloween Costumes For Her Son

Every year, the talented Cleveland, Ohio mom Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse (previously) creates “something special for her family on Halloween”. For 2019, Pokorny crocheted an amazing glow-in-the dark Xenomorph costume and a Skeletor costume, giving her son a wonderful choice between the two.





