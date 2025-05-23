The Institutional Origins of Cringey Corporate Jargon

Dr. Erica Brozovsky, PhD, of the PBS series Otherwords, explained how cringey corporate jargon originated with common terms from institutions such as the military, sports, and computers. In addition to defining the origins of office specific speak, Brozovsky also talked about how corporate jargon can be like loaded language in a cult, noting how it can determine status and pecking order.

Sociolinguists argue that word choice plays a role in expressing power dynamics between speakers. We may use technical jargon in front of someone who isn’t familiar with it in an attempt to show off our membership in a powerful in-group. …Workers who don’t speak the language may not fit in. Status signaling is a major part of what keeps corporate jargon going, even when many employees agree that it’s pretty annoying.

Cringey Corporate Jargon Origins

Loaded Language of Cults

How Cult Leaders Use Provocatively Loaded Language to Control Their Followers
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts