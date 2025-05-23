The Institutional Origins of Cringey Corporate Jargon

Dr. Erica Brozovsky, PhD, of the PBS series Otherwords, explained how cringey corporate jargon originated with common terms from institutions such as the military, sports, and computers. In addition to defining the origins of office specific speak, Brozovsky also talked about how corporate jargon can be like loaded language in a cult, noting how it can determine status and pecking order.

Sociolinguists argue that word choice plays a role in expressing power dynamics between speakers. We may use technical jargon in front of someone who isn’t familiar with it in an attempt to show off our membership in a powerful in-group. …Workers who don’t speak the language may not fit in. Status signaling is a major part of what keeps corporate jargon going, even when many employees agree that it’s pretty annoying.

Loaded Language of Cults