An Innovative 3D Printed Device That Quickly Seals Crimped Aluminum Lids on Bowls

Jaison of JaisonBuilds 3D printed an innovative interlocking device that quickly seals crimped aluminum lids on bowls by grabbing onto the crimps and pushing them shut using downforce. He then took this new device to his local Chipotle restaurant to test out his time-saving invention. In doing so, he discovered a flaw in his design that was easily rectified.

So you’ll see here as she pushes down she actually crushes the paper bowl and that’s why earlier I was having the employees squeeze the sides instead of pushing down. This is one of those issues where real world testing is just so vital. …To fix this issue though, I just added leg so that the countertop reacts against the downforce instead of the weak paper bowl

The employees who tested out his device were really pleased with it and hoped that the company would adopt it. And commenters on this video told Jaison to patent his invention, as it could be used in a number of industries.

Please patent this. This can be adapted and used by many restaurants outside of Chipotle that use the circular containers. This is a great invention that will pay for itself in added productivity and the benefits of not having accidents from the lid not being fully closed either on the merchant side which is a guaranteed cost to make again, transport side of customer/delivery, at point of consumption which affect satisfaction and future business.

