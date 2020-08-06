The Meteoric Rise and Fall of CREEM Magazine Captured in a Rock Star Studded Documentary

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine is a feature length documentary that captures the humble beginnings of the iconic publication that started in 1969 in Detroit, their meteoric rise throughout the music industry and its ultimate demise.

Furthering the loss were the tragic deaths publisher Barry Kramer and wunderkind journalist Lester Bangs happening within a year of each other. Bearing witness to the effect the magazine had on rock culture (and vice versa) are such music legends as Alice Cooper, Michael Stipe, Chad Smith, Kirk Hammett, Joan Jett, Thurston Moore, and Jeff Ament.

Ripping back the curtain on legendary rock rag CREEM Magazine’s wild and disruptive newsroom; a dysfunctional band of unruly outsiders who weren’t all that different from the artists they covered. …Fifty years after publishing its first issue, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

The film premieres in theaters and virtual cinema on August 7, 2020.

via Nag on the Lake