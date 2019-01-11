Laughing Squid

A Quirky Book About Crafting With Cat Hair

Crafting With Cat Hair

Crafting With Cat Hair by Kaori Tsutaya and translated from Japanese by Amy Hirschman is an instruction book that shows how to make fun items from shedded cat hair. Full color pictures along with simple to follow directions allow readers to create finger puppets, Christmas ornaments, coin purse and even an adorable set of mittens.

Are your favorite sweaters covered with cat hair? Do you love to make quirky and one-of-a-kind crafting projects? If so, then it’s time to throw away your lint roller and curl up with your kitty! Crafting with Cat Hair shows readers how to transform stray clumps of fur into soft and adorable handicrafts.

Mitten and Gloves Cat Hair

Coin Purse Cat Hair

Cat Hair Finger Puppets

via Caroline McCarthy




