Swarm of 3000 Angry Bees Sting Coyote Peterson’s Face During His Failed Attempt at a Bee Beard

In his ongoing fascination with insects, the adventurous Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson shaved off his famous beard in order to experiment with creating a beard of European honey bees. Unfortunately, something caused the bees to go into defense mode and Peterson’s face was closest to sting, rendering him unrecognizable. According to Peterson, he was absolutely safe, but the pain was far worse than his bullet ant sting challenge.

Coyote attempts to show that Honey Bees aren’t just out to sting you…that is until his “Bee Beard” experiment completely backfires when he is attacked and stung in the face by a swarm of over 3000 angry Bees! Now this was completely NOT supposed to happen, however for some reason or another “sting pheromone” was somehow introduced to the colony and caused a rapid sting chain reaction.

