Coyote Peterson Answers Questions About His Show While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

On a wild episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Brave Wilderness star Coyote Peterson chatted about some of the crazy moments on his show and ate increasingly spicy hot wings while being interviewed by host Sean Evans.

Coyote Peterson Gets STUNG by Spicy Wings

