Eager Coyote Encourages Slow Moving Badger Into Culvert So They Can Cross Under Highway Together

Coyote Leads Badger Into a Culvert to Cross the Street

A night vision camera for Pathways for Wildlife and Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) captured the very amusing sight of an eager coyote excitedly encouraging a much slower-moving badger into a culvert underneath a busy California highway so that they could both cross to the other side together.

According to videographer Russ McSpadden, the two species often hunt together.


