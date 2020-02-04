Eager Coyote Encourages Slow Moving Badger Into Culvert So They Can Cross Under Highway Together

A night vision camera for Pathways for Wildlife and Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) captured the very amusing sight of an eager coyote excitedly encouraging a much slower-moving badger into a culvert underneath a busy California highway so that they could both cross to the other side together.
According to videographer Russ McSpadden, the two species often hunt together.
A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway together. Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together.
?Peninsula Open Space Trust pic.twitter.com/oS9BL5JOoK
— Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) February 4, 2020