Eager Coyote Encourages Slow Moving Badger Into Culvert So They Can Cross Under Highway Together

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A night vision camera for Pathways for Wildlife and Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) captured the very amusing sight of an eager coyote excitedly encouraging a much slower-moving badger into a culvert underneath a busy California highway so that they could both cross to the other side together.

According to videographer Russ McSpadden, the two species often hunt together.