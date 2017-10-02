Laughing Squid

A Trio of Holstein Cows Hilariously Mistake a Black and White Spaniel Dog As One of Their Own

by at on

Cows Groom Black and White Spaniel

In 2015, farmer David Minish captured a wonderful video of three of his Holstein cows grooming his black and white spaniel, hilariously mistaking the concerned canine as one of their very own.

via Dick King Smith


