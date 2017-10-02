A Trio of Holstein Cows Hilariously Mistake a Black and White Spaniel Dog As One of Their Own

In 2015, farmer David Minish captured a wonderful video of three of his Holstein cows grooming his black and white spaniel, hilariously mistaking the concerned canine as one of their very own.
via Dick King Smith
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Lori Dorn at on
In 2015, farmer David Minish captured a wonderful video of three of his Holstein cows grooming his black and white spaniel, hilariously mistaking the concerned canine as one of their very own.
via Dick King Smith
Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.