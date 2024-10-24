Couple Rescues a Hungry Stray Dog Who Was Foraging For Scraps in the Trash

Clay and Jenny, the humans belonging to a beautiful mixed breed dog named Tappie, shared the story of how they came to rescue her from a life of foraging through the trash for scraps. Tappie was stray, incredibly skittish, undernourished, and rooting in the trash for food when Clay’s construction co-workers didn’t leave food behind.

Anytime I would pull into the subdivision she’d come running out of nowhere she looked hungry for the most part she was actually eating out of the garbage.

One day, Clay decided to try to lure her with food. After several tries, she finally came over and laid down next to him. That’s when he knew that Tappie was his dog.

One day she came up she ate a treat out of my hand and she laid down next to me…That’s when I knew we were going to take her home with us. I picked her up and put her in the truck. She didn’t resist, she didn’t cry, didn’t bark, nothing. We could definitely tell right away that she was grateful she had shelter.

It didn’t take long for Tappie to settle in with the couple, who were getting married.

We were giving her food. She opened up very quickly. Within a couple days she started cuddling with us in the bed… Our bond with Tappie quickly turned into a strong family bond. Velcro is an understatement she’s an adhesive dog. …Clay and I are getting married in June and so this is kind of like the start of our family we’re building together.