Wildlife Worker Dresses Up Like a Bird to Teach an Orphaned Baby Crane How to Drink

Siya Nyawo of the FreeMe Wildlife center in Howick, South Africa, dressed up like a bird and used a puppet to teach an orphaned baby wattled crane how to eat and drink. Nyawo mimicked the movements of an adult crane to teach the little one where and how to forage for food and water. The costume was very important, as the rescuers do not want a wild animal to bond with any humans.

The idea is to mimic the adults behaviour and to encourage the chick to forage, exercise, and grow up without any human corruption…

via Kraftfuttermischwerk