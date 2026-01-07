Luthier Crafts an Electric Guitar Out of 500 Sheets of Colorful Construction Paper

Luthier Andrew Whittington of Scarlett Guitars shared how he crafted a “viral paper guitar”, explaining every step of the process as he went along. Whittington decided to use 500 sheets off colorful construction paper for his build, which gave the guitar a beautiful pattern, particularly on the fretboard. He also explained the specific technique he was using to turn paper into a playable instrument.

This is over 500 sheets of construction paper and I’m going to use it to make a guitar. I’m not the first to make a paper guitar, but this is my first time making a paper guitar. Essentially, we’ll be manufacturing a material called micarta. Micarta is made by laminating multiple layers of thin material after impregnating it with resin.

Although it was difficult, Whittington seemed proud of the outcome.

Body is paper and so is the fretboard. Neck and accents are all walnut. Absolutely thrilled with the turnout.

Whittington is sponsoring a Custom Guitar Build Giveaway to raise awareness of the fundraising efforts for a friend diagnosed with cancer.

Winner gets to design their dream guitar …and will feature winner’s choice in pickups, scale length, body shape, top wood (from what we have available, bridge hardware, tuners, nut material, fret material, inlay design and more!

via The Awesomer