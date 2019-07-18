Animated Conan O’Brien Enters the Comic-Con Stage With a ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Cold Open

While hosting a live show at Comic-Con International 2019, the very funny Conan O’Brien, with help from the talented animation of State Design, created an absolutely brilliant animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse themed cold open for his stage entrance. The animation quite closely follows the origin story, but instead of getting bitten by a spider, Conan was bitten by a radioactive party clown, which gave him the powers of comedy. Or as his father told him “With no talent, comes no responsibility.”

Let’s do this one last time. My name is Conan Denise O’Brien. When I was 15 years old I was bitten by a radioactive party clown at my Quinceañera. You probably know the rest.

Here’s the original scene from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.