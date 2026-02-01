Agility Expert Demonstrates How to Communicate With Dogs in Way That Makes Them Want to Listen

Dog agility expert Jennifer Crank demonstrated to an appreciative TED audience in Indianapolis how to talk to dogs in a way that makes them want to listen. Crank also invited her border collie Hi5 to demonstrate how this communication works, noting how clear, unambiguous communication is very effective in guiding the dog along an agility course, such as those at the Westminster Dog Show.

Jennifer Crank, a world champion in dog agility competitions ..brings her border collie onto the TED stage to demonstrate the secrets of interspecies communication. Watch as her four-legged friend bounds through an obstacle course at lightning speed — as Crank gives a lesson on how to effectively communicate with any kind of audience.