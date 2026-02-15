The Importance of Communicating Wants and Needs in a Timely Manner

The School of Life quite sympathetically explained the importance of expressing wants and needs at the time they are being felt, rather than after the fact. When these desires are left unspoken, they can erupt at a time when emotions are running higher, causing a break in the relationship.

This film explores why we struggle to speak our needs until we are at a breaking point, and how we can learn to express our most intimate truths with gentleness and self-possession before our affections are irreparably damaged.