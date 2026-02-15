The Importance of Communicating Wants and Needs in a Timely Manner

The School of Life quite sympathetically explained the importance of expressing wants and needs at the time they are being felt, rather than after the fact. When these desires are left unspoken, they can erupt at a time when emotions are running higher, causing a break in the relationship.

This film explores why we struggle to speak our needs until we are at a breaking point, and how we can learn to express our most intimate truths with gentleness and self-possession before our affections are irreparably damaged.

School of Life Wants Needs
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



