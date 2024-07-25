Enhanced and Colorized Version of ‘Pussy’s Breakfast’, a 1905 Film About a Girl and Her Cat Eating Breakfast

XIX Back to Life enhanced and colorized the short 1905 film “Pussy’s Breakfast” (Le Déjeuner de Minet) which showed a young girl, played by Estelle Roy de Menditte, enjoying her breakfast when she’s joined by her nosy tabby cat. Rather than fight about it, the girl leaves the leftover milk in a glass for the cat who was happy to dig in with her paw.

The Original Film