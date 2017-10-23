A Collapsible, Origami Inspired Delivery Drone

Engineers from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland developed a collapsible, origami inspired drone that is capable of delivering packages that weigh up to about a pound to tight, “last-centimeter” locations.
The unique idea here is that the drone becomes the package that wraps around the cargo before flight, just like a mail package. The foldable carbon-fiber cage protects the drone and the cargo in case of a collision or fall. What’s more, the recipient can catch the drone mid-flight without being injured by the propellers, which are located within the structure and have a safety system so that they stop when the cage is opened. (read more)
