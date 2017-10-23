A Collapsible, Origami Inspired Delivery Drone

The unique idea here is that the drone becomes the package that wraps around the cargo before flight, just like a mail package. The foldable carbon-fiber cage protects the drone and the cargo in case of a collision or fall. What’s more, the recipient can catch the drone mid-flight without being injured by the propellers, which are located within the structure and have a safety system so that they stop when the cage is opened. ( read more )

Engineers from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland developed a collapsible, origami inspired drone that is capable of delivering packages that weigh up to about a pound to tight, “ last-centimeter ” locations.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!