A Vibrant New Trailer for Disney•Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Takes a Look at Miguel’s Family History

Disney•Pixar has released a new trailer for Coco, their upcoming animated adventure film directed by Lee Unkrich, co-directed by Adrian Molina, and produced by Darla K. Anderson. The vibrant trailer follows a young aspiring musician, named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), and takes a look at his amazing family history. Coco is set to arrive in theaters on November 22nd, 2017.

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.