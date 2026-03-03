Surrendered Cockatoo Makes Beeline Straight Into the Arms of a 102 Year Old Woman Visiting a Shelter

A beautiful umbrella cockatoo named Pita, who was surrendered to K911 ResQ in Los Angeles after the death of her human, made a beeline straight to the arms of a 102 year old woman who was happy to give Pita a lot of love.

They looked at each other and it was like a soulmate kind of thing. She’s a good bird. I don’t think that’s happened before.

The woman was visiting the shelter with her granddaughter Sabrina when this event occurred. It was charming, albeit surprising, as cockatoos don’t connect with people easily.

My friend Deborah Joe has a wildlife sanctuary…And then Deborah brought out the bird and that’s when all the magic happened. We were just all shocked because the umbrella cockatos, they’re very loyal to like one person and they stay far away from everybody else.

Pita was sad that her new friend had to go, in fact, she got up the walker that Sabrina’s grandmother was using.

My friend lives an hour away, so it’s quite a deal to go back, but we’ll visit again. They have such a great bond. When we were actually leaving, the bird did go on top of her walker. The connection they have is like love at first sight. They just love each other.