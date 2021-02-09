Handy Coat Hook That Flips Down to Pour You a Shot

Matt Benedetto of the hilarious self-explanatory parody products site Unnecessary Inventions (previously) has completely outdone himself with the “Hook Shot”, an incredibly handy coat hook with a hidden bottle that flips down with the weight of a coat and pours a nice big shot after a long, hard day.

The HookShot™? Hang your jacket and rip a shot. When you get home from a long day you can finally relax the moment you put your coat away. This invention swiftly flips a shot of your favorite alcohol as your coat pulls down upon the hook. I find myself taking my coat off a lot these days.

Out of all his crazy faux inventions, this one should definitely be made real.