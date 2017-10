Arnold Bakshayev and Alona Massasa, students from Israel’s Habetzefer Advertising School, created a delicious looking CMYK cake print ad that showcases why “CMY Is the New Black.”

The letter K in CMYK, represents the black ink. Not many people know that a deeper black could be achieved with a combination of CMY inks only.

image via Ads of the World

via DesignTAXI