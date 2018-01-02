Laughing Squid

Amusing Footage of Clumsy Gorillas Failing to Grab Sufficient Hold of the Tree That They’re Climbing

Climbing Silverback Gorilla

A photographer for the BBC Earth program Gorilla Family and Me followed the family of gorillas after their proud silverback blocked traffic as they crossed the road and found the gorgeous primates up in the trees searching for food. Noticing that they had a tendency to be a little clumsy sometimes, the photographer mischievously captured a bit of amusing footage showing the gorillas as they failed to grab sufficient hold of the tree that they were climbing at the time.

Life in the trees can be hard when you weigh over 200 pounds.

