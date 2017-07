TBS released a trailer for Close Enough, their upcoming animated television series created by Regular Show creator J. G. Quintel. 13 episodes of Close Enough are currently set to air in late 2017 or early 2018.

Close Enough is a surreal take on transitioning from 20-something to 30-something. The show centers on a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.