Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

CLICKEYbits, A Six-Sided Fidget and Stress Toy Created With Mechanical Keyboard Keys

by at on

CLICKEYbits is a six-sided fidget and stress toy created with mechanical keyboard keys by Jenkintown, Pennsylvania software developer and father Shep Poor. Shep is raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production and shipping costs. There are also similar hand-made 12-sided keyboard clicker fidget toys, designed by SlyFlower3DPrints, available on Etsy.

My son and I are mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. We envisioned a mechanical keyboard switch tester as a cube or sphere, with six different switches for the six sides. With the arrival of our 3D printer, we were able to turn our design into reality.

But when we handed the prototype to people most said “Oh, it’s a fidget thing”. They aren’t wrong – it’s a fun and fidgety desktop toy! Listening to user input, we’ve refocused CLICKEYbits as both a fidget toy and a great keyboard switch tester. (read more)

CLICKEYbits

CLICKEYbits

images via CLICKEYbits

via Boing Boing

Advertisements

More posts about: Design, Toys


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.