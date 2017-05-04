CLICKEYbits, A Six-Sided Fidget and Stress Toy Created With Mechanical Keyboard Keys

CLICKEYbits is a six-sided fidget and stress toy created with mechanical keyboard keys by Jenkintown, Pennsylvania software developer and father Shep Poor. Shep is raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production and shipping costs. There are also similar hand-made 12-sided keyboard clicker fidget toys, designed by SlyFlower3DPrints, available on Etsy.

My son and I are mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. We envisioned a mechanical keyboard switch tester as a cube or sphere, with six different switches for the six sides. With the arrival of our 3D printer, we were able to turn our design into reality.

But when we handed the prototype to people most said “Oh, it’s a fidget thing”. They aren’t wrong – it’s a fun and fidgety desktop toy! Listening to user input, we’ve refocused CLICKEYbits as both a fidget toy and a great keyboard switch tester. (read more)