Using a Paint Roller to Gently Clean a Pet Marmot

Exotic Black TV used a paint roller to clean his pet Himalayan marmot, who was easily coaxed to lie face down on the shower floor. The prone sciuridae, whose entire body was adorably splooted on the tile, sat very still as his human gently applied the soap and then “giggled” as his human worked it in with the roller. It all ended with a big-bellied towel dry.

Marmot can be cleaned with a paint roller.

Marmots can also be cleaned using a carpet washer.

Cleaning Two Marmots at a Time

