Why Classic Television Actors Looked Older Than Actors of the Same Age Today

TV Guess-O-Matic took a look at why classic television actors from the 1960s and 1970s looked older than actors of the same or older age in the 21st century. He explained that the makeup and hairstyles of that time definitely aged a person, as did smoking, sun exposure, lack of exercise, and lots of stress.

