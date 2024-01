Adorable Little Girl Uses Cell Phone to Prove To Her Grandmother That Chuck E. Cheese is Open

An adorable little girl amusingly proved that the Chuck E. Cheese was open after her grandmother Lashay told her it was closed. When asked how she knew, the granddaughter showed how she pressed a button on a cell phone to ask the digital assistant if the restaurant was indeed open, which it was.

When you tell your granddaughter Chuck E. Cheese’s is closed

via Everlasting Blort