Historical Disasters That Took Place Around Christmas

Lance Geiger of The History Guy took a look back at three historical disasters that took place on or around Christmas. This included the 1929 White House fire, the heartbreaking 1917 munitions explosion in Halifax that led to an annual Boston Christmas tree tradition, and the tragic disappearance of Captain Herman Schueneman and the schooner Rouse Simmons, both fondly remembered as “Captain Santa and The Christmas Ship”.

Three classic episodes of The History Guy about how the Christmas season survives even tragedy.

Historical Christmas Disasters
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



