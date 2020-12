A group of hungry “movie squirrels” sat upon the table and enjoyed a hearty Christmas breakfast that had been laid out for them. Accompanying this lovely morning feast was a calming and enjoyable acoustic soundtrack of acoustic holiday music.

Enjoy breakfast with squirrels and listen to peaceful Christmas music with jazz, piano, and acoustic guitar versions of Christmas songs.

The squirrels are always happy to enjoy an ASMR meal, as are their fellow furry badger friends.

via David Wahl