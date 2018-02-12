Laughing Squid

Chow Crown, Hasbro’s New Musical Game Where You Try to Eat Food Rotating Around Your Head

Chow Crown is an upcoming musical game by Hasbro where players put on a special crown, clip on their favorite foods to a rotating wheel, and try to eat as many snacks as possible before the music stops. The folks at Mashable gave the game a try and had a great time while doing so. Delish also had a group of kids try out the game with hilarious results. Chow Crown is set to release in the fall of 2018.

