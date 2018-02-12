Chow Crown, Hasbro’s New Musical Game Where You Try to Eat Food Rotating Around Your Head

Chow Crown is an upcoming musical game by Hasbro where players put on a special crown, clip on their favorite foods to a rotating wheel, and try to eat as many snacks as possible before the music stops. The folks at Mashable gave the game a try and had a great time while doing so. Delish also had a group of kids try out the game with hilarious results. Chow Crown is set to release in the fall of 2018.
