An Adorable Golden Retriever Puppy Is Named ‘Chief Dog Officer’ on Royal Caribbean’s ‘Star of the Seas’

An adorable golden retriever puppy named Sailor was named as the “Chief Dog Officer” (CDO) of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Star of the Seas. Sailor lives on the ship and her duties include greeting passengers and spreading joy wherever she goes.

A dog living on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship is not without precedent, as another Golden Retriever named Rover also has the CDO title on Icon of the Seas. The pair got to meet when the two ships docked at the same place.

