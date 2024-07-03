Chicken Tries to Hatch Light Bulbs in a Garbage Bin

A motherly hen sat inside a garbage bin next to an old gas can and valiantly tried to hatch four little light bulbs that sat under an empty bag of bird food. Her human gently pulled the bird from the bin and put her onto a shelf above, away from the garbage.

The chicken returned to the bin a week or two later, convinced that the bulbs were her babies and this time they didn’t have the heart to tell her it wasn’t true.

While they were waiting for their light bulb babies, another chicken hatched her brood.

