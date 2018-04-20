Laughing Squid

Chewbacca Noodle Rolls, Wookiee Themed Spring Rolls Filled With Brown Buckwheat Noodles

by at on

Former theme park designer turned food writer, Jenn Fujikawa of justJENN recipes, shared a delicious looking new recipe for making Chewbacca Noodle Rolls, a collection of Chewbacca themed spring rolls filled with noodles that are perfect for devouring while on board the Millennium Falcon.

Made to look like Kashyyyk’s native giants, these adorable eats are filled with brown buckwheat noodles and given their hostile countenance with the help of seaweed and steamed fish cake detailing. Dip with caution into a sweet and spicy chili sauce…it’s not wise to upset a Wookiee. (read more)

Chewbacca Noodle Rolls

photos by Jenn Fujikawa

via Star Wars

