An Incredibly Unique Taiwanese Checkered Omelette

Several people have shared the culinary artistry behind the making of an incredibly unique checkered egg omelette at the In the Heart of Pancake Shop in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Once the omelette is fully cooked, it is stuffed with a choice of different fillings. While this is considered to be street food, the resulting plaid effect made from egg whites is nothing short of remarkable.

Each egg cake has two eggs, and the checkered skin is soft and elastic, plus a nine-story tower and scallion rice!

via Everlasting Blort