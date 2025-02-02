How the New LaGuardia Airport Safely Handles Over 6,000 Checked Bags Per Hour

PBS Nova took a look at how the new LaGuardia Airport in New York City handles 6,000 checked bags per hour, noting how the new system is able to sniff out bombs and other dangerous items while on the line. If something is amiss, the offending bag is taken off the line to be examined and if necessary completely banned for travel, while approved bags are sent up to the plane without a problem.

Special explosive detection machines scan every bag. If they raise a red flag, bags are rerouted to TSA agents on the lower floor for hand checking, while cleared bags must go up a level to reach the gates. Vertical sorting units, VSUs, are an essential part of the security system. Their conveyors divert the bags either up or down, depending on whether they are cleared or not. The VSUs automatically ensure a suspicious bagnever makes it onto an aircraft, keeping the skies safe for passengers.