Head Chef Wears a GoPro During Busy Lunch Service

Jack Croft, head chef and owner of the highly-rated Fallow Restaurant in the Saint James’s neighborhood of London, wore a GoPro during a busy Friday afternoon lunch service. In doing this, Croft provided 4K POV footage that revealed what the job entails and how fast-paced the work actually is.

via Digg