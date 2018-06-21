On an intoxicating episode of the Vanity Fair series, Slang School, celebrities (Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgarton, Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, Mark Wahlberg, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, and Gerard Butler) teach drinking slang words and phrases from around the world.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.