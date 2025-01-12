A Humorous Compilation of Celebrities Doing Impressions of Other Celebrities

PopMojo, who previously compiled funny footage of Saturday Night Live cast members mimicking the celebrities in their presence, used the same format in an amusing compilation of celebrities doing impressions of other celebrities. Most of these impressions took place on talk shows, podcasts, or at live events.

We could watch celebs doing impressions of other celebs ALL DAY. These are some of our favorite celebrity impressions, including Julie Bowen as Sofía Vergara, Tom Hiddleston as Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper as Owen Wilson and so many more!