Cats Try the Swedish Canned Fish Delicacy Surströmming, The World’s Smelliest Food

The compassionate humans behind CatPusic quite humorously served his two beloved cats Surströmming, the Swedish canned fish delicacy that is considered to have the most putrid smell in the world.

Our cats will try the much talked about and shown Swedish delicacy Surströmming. Do they really trigger the gag reflex in humans? What about cats?

The smell of this fish is so foul that it is known to cause gag reflexes in humans who aren’t used to it. Despite these concerns, a can was opened and put in front of the cats. Unfortunately, neither of the cats wanted to eat it, in fact, they were just as repelled by the smell.

Maine Coon Cat Tries Surströmming

Buster of Maine Coon Adventures wasn’t too thrilled about the fish either.

How to Eat Surströmming

How to Enjoy Surströmming

