Talented Cats Perform Amazing Acrobatic Feats With Their Humans on ‘America’s Got Talent’

While appearing on the “Judge Cuts” segment of America’s Got Talent, a group of talented felines known collectively as the Savitsky Cats performed an amazing series of acrobatic feats with the assistance of their two humans. The cats weaved through poles, walked upright with a broom and after a quick bath, did a little twirly dance. The felines must have impressed the normally captious Simon Cowell because his first comment to the mother-daughter team was “Just be clear those are real cats, yes?”

Savitzky Cats - Broom Walk

Savitzky Cats Bath

Savitzky Cats - Dance

A post shared by SavitskyCats (@savitskycats) on

A post shared by SavitskyCats (@savitskycats) on

A post shared by SavitskyCats (@savitskycats) on



