Why Cats Can’t Be Vegan

Feline expert Hannah Shaw explained why cats, as obligate carnivores, should never be put on a vegan diet. The term “obligate carnivore” means, in this case, that a cat’s body is designed for hunting food and is not equipped to digest plants. Additionally, only meat can provide the proper nutrients for a cat to survive.

Cats are obligate carnivores who require a diet of meat to survive and thrive. If you’re caring for an animal, it’s your duty to provide them with the diet that they need!

via Miss Cellania