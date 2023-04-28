Why Cats Can’t Be Vegan

Feline expert Hannah Shaw explained why cats, as obligate carnivores, should never be put on a vegan diet. The term “obligate carnivore” means, in this case, that a cat’s body is designed for hunting food and is not equipped to digest plants. Additionally, only meat can provide the proper nutrients for a cat to survive.

Cats are obligate carnivores who require a diet of meat to survive and thrive. If you’re caring for an animal, it’s your duty to provide them with the diet that they need!

Can Cats Be Vegan

via Miss Cellania

