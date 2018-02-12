A Clever Tortoiseshell Cat Waits Until the Pedestrian Signal Turns Green Before Crossing the Street

As we were waiting for the light to turn green, this cat passed by and sat in front of us as if it was also waiting for the light to turn green, so it could cross the street as well. As soon as the light turned from red to green, the cat stood up and started walking. And we did too!

While waiting to cross a street in Manila, Philippines , a perceptive human captured footage of a very clever tortoiseshell cat who also wanted to cross, but was playing it safe by waiting for the pedestrian signal to turn green before doing so.

