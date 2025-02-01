Gentle Cat Rolls Around Like a Caterpillar After Observing One on the Ground

While out in the yard, a tabby cat named Peachie caught sight of a caterpillar rolling around on the ground. Peachie studied the caterpillar, gently tapped the little green insect a couple of times and then began rolling around on the ground in the same manner. According to Peachie’s human, the two have become unlikely friends.

My cat closely observing the caterpillar…She then said, “to understand the caterpillar, one must become the caterpillar”.