An Insolent Cat Repeatedly Knocks a Plastic Bottle Off of a Shelf Despite Vocal Human Objections

A rather insolent black cat made it very clear that sharing a shelf with a plastic water bottle was not acceptable and repeatedly knocked it onto the floor, despite the rather vocal objections being emanated by the humans in the room.

Cat Knocking Bottle off Shelf


