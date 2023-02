Cats From Memes Amusingly Dance to Popular Songs

Cat Music Videos is an amusing video series that features cats from various memes dancing seamlessly to popular songs from various eras. Included in this list are “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M., “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid, “Last Nite” by The Strokes, “Super Freak” by Rick James, “Africa” by Toto, and many more.

There is also another series that features dogs in much the same way.

via Boing Boing