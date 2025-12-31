Loving Dog and Cat Help Their Human Raise a Little Rescued Piglet

A little pig named Charlie, who was purchased through a social media marketplace as a tiny piglet, is being raised in part by a Great Pyrenees named Luna and a gray cat named Mochi. Their human Jessica Colby said that bringing the piglet home was a bit scary, but it all turned out well in the end, as both domestic animals immediately took to the porcine youngster without any problem.

We brought her home and it was a little scary because she was so tiny and she was very lethargic. It seemed like she was afraid and didn’t want to eat. We introduced her to our great Pyrenees, Luna. Immediately they had this bond. Oh my goodness. Luna took on this motherly instinct towards Charlie. She also started playing with our cat and they became close too.