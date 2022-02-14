Cat Burglar, An Interactive Netflix Cartoon From the Creators of ‘Black Mirror’ That Is Inspired by Tex Avery

Cat Burglar is an interactive cartoon series by Charlie Brooker of Black Mirror that features a Tex Avery inspired animated cat named Rowdy and a pup named Peanut as they break into a museum for ill-gotten gains.

Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in CAT BURGLAR. In this Tex Avery inspired toon from the creators of BLACK MIRROR, the viewer helps Rowdy Cat vex Peanut the Security Pup and break into a museum with the goal of making off with a priceless prize.

The outcome and misadventures of Cat Burglar are determined by the choices that the viewer makes during the course of the cartoon, which means the same cartoon can be watched over and over with different results each time. The cartoon makes its Netflix premiere on February 22, 2022 (2/2/22)

With an average runtime of ten minutes, and over an hour and a half of animation to choose from, the viewer could play CAT BURGLAR a hundred times and never view the same cartoon twice!