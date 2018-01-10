Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with musician Casey Abrams to perform a wonderful duet cover of Randy Newman‘s song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the movie Toy Story. Their cover is available to purchase on iTunes.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.